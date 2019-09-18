Home
Judith Ann LEE

Judith Ann LEE Notice
LEE (nee Richardson) Judith Ann Late of Georgetown

Passed peacefully

16th September 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Harold (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Andrew, Donna and Brett, Sandra and Craig, and Terry. Cherished Nan to Kyle, Tyler, Temeka, Bryce, Olivia, Adam, Nathan, Emma and Mark. Loved sister to Helen. A much loved member of the Lee family.



The family and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in St Joseph's Chapel, 240 Maitland Road, Sandgate, on Thursday 19th September 2019, service commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
