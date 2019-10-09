|
|
VANDENBERG (Nee: Maclean) Judith Anne Late of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
4th October 2019
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved wife of Frank. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne and Peter, Mark and Janelle, Heidi and David, Frankie. Loving grandmother of Jack and Casey, Max, Harry.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Parkinson's NSW.
The family and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 11th October 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.
'The hostess with the mostest will be forever loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019