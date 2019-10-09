Home
Judith Anne VANDENBERG

Judith Anne VANDENBERG Notice
VANDENBERG (Nee: Maclean) Judith Anne Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

4th October 2019

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved wife of Frank. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne and Peter, Mark and Janelle, Heidi and David, Frankie. Loving grandmother of Jack and Casey, Max, Harry.



In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Parkinson's NSW.



The family and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 11th October 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.



'The hostess with the mostest will be forever loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
