|
|
BURLEY, Judith Anne 'Judy' (nee LEARY) 31.12.1942 - 02.09.2019 Wife of John (dec'd). Mother of Greg and Jen. Daughter of Ron & Marie. Judy died on 2nd September 2019 at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus with her children at her side. She was a devoted teacher and tutor and will always be remembered for touching many people's lives. LOVED AND REMEMBERED Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judy's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday 11th September 2019, commencing at 11.30am. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019