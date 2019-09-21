Home
JUDITH MARY LEE

JUDITH MARY LEE Notice
LEE JUDITH MARY nee CLARK

'Judy'

Aged 80 Years

of Raymond Terrace

formerly of Beresfield

Dearly loved wife of the late ROLLEY LEE. Much loved mother and mother in law of MARK and PHILIP, ALICIA and DARREN. Cherished Nan and Great Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the CLARK and LEE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William St, Raymond Terrace on TUESDAY 24th September, 2019 at 10am.

The family kindly request no flowers.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
