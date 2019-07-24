|
|
PITCAIRN (Nee: Greaves) Judith Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
20th July 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of Douglas. Much loved mother of Amanda, Penelope and Samantha. Adored grandma of Elvis, Sage, Angelica, Bonnie, Phoebe and Vivien. Loved sister of Joe and Ros.
Family and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019