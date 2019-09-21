|
WILSON Judith Passed away on 17th September 2019 Late of Amaroo Nursing Home, Charlestown and Brentwood Village, Kincumber Aged 83 years Beloved wife of James (dec), beloved mother of Greg, Jenny (dec), Colin and Paul. Much loved grandmother of Cherie, Monique, Arin, Liam, Jarvis, Jesse, Ella, Harry and Clara. Great grandmother of Chesney, Patterson, Travis, Aiden and Nikova. Family and friends are invited to attend Judith's funeral service to be held at 2pm Wednesday 25th September at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, South Kincumber.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019