France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Julia Margaret BRYAN

Julia Margaret BRYAN Notice
BRYAN Julia Margaret 2nd July 2019

Of Shoal Bay

Formerly of Anna Bay

and Sydney



Dearly loved mother of Marina and Sunny and grandma to Oliver. Loving sister of Dorothy and Gordon, Lindsay and Kerry and aunt to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JULIA's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, cnr of Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on TUESDAY 9/7/19 at 10.00am.



In lieu of flowers donations in JULIA's memory to the Cancer Council of NSW may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
