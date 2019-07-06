|
|
BRYAN Julia Margaret 2nd July 2019
Of Shoal Bay
Formerly of Anna Bay
and Sydney
Dearly loved mother of Marina and Sunny and grandma to Oliver. Loving sister of Dorothy and Gordon, Lindsay and Kerry and aunt to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend JULIA's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, cnr of Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on TUESDAY 9/7/19 at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers donations in JULIA's memory to the Cancer Council of NSW may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019