Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIANA SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIANA JANETTE SCHMIDT

Add a Memory
JULIANA JANETTE SCHMIDT Notice
SCHMIDT JULIANA JANETTE 'JULIE'

Late of

New Lambton

Heights

Aged 77 Years



Much loved wife of Paul. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Bernadette, Debbie and Michael, Rachelle and Marty. Adored Nanna of Mitchell, Ryan, Byron, Sophia and Alex. Great Nanna of Lucy.



Relatives and friends of JULIE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church St, Newcastle on WEDNESDAY 2nd October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Asbestos Disease Research Institute

www.adri.org.au can be made at this service or online.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIANA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.