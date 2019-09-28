|
|
SCHMIDT JULIANA JANETTE 'JULIE'
Late of
New Lambton
Heights
Aged 77 Years
Much loved wife of Paul. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Bernadette, Debbie and Michael, Rachelle and Marty. Adored Nanna of Mitchell, Ryan, Byron, Sophia and Alex. Great Nanna of Lucy.
Relatives and friends of JULIE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church St, Newcastle on WEDNESDAY 2nd October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Asbestos Disease Research Institute
www.adri.org.au can be made at this service or online.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019