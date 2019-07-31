Home
Julie Anne LEE

Julie Anne LEE Notice
LEE Julie Anne 15th July 2019

Aged 64 years

Of Stockton



Dearly loved wife of Mick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kate and Shane. Loved Nan of Ryan, Lincoln, Lilly, and Savanah. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and John, Gary and Linda, Robert and Maxine, Wendy and Casey and aunt to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JULIE's Funeral Liturgy to be held St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street Stockton on MONDAY 5/8/2019 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019
