SAWYERS, Julie.- Loving you is easy, we do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Love always Mum and Dad (Dec). xxx Our heart still aches in sadness, our silent tears still flow, for what it means to lose you Jules, no one will ever know. Missing you everyday. Love always Vic and John. xoxoxo We love you and miss you so much Auntie Jules. (Flossy) . Forever in our memories. Love always. Jas, Jett, Angus, Ellie, Jade, Andrew, Blake, Carly, Andrew, Rosie and Molly. xxxxxxxxx
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019