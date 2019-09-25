Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for June VAN NAMEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Mary VAN NAMEN

Add a Memory
June Mary VAN NAMEN Notice
VAN NAMEN June Mary Passed away

peacefully

surrounded by her

loving family

21st September 2019

Late of Cardiff Heights

Formerly of Pelican



Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Jacobus (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and John, Michael and Martina, Craig and Joanne, Katrina and Ben. Adored Nan of Emma, Amy, Chris, Luke, Kiera, Abby, Joshua and Ashley. Adored great grandmother of Sienna, Hailee, Ethan and Olivia.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JUNE's life this FRIDAY 27th September 2019 in the chapel of David Lloyd Funerals, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices