|
|
VAN NAMEN June Mary Passed away
peacefully
surrounded by her
loving family
21st September 2019
Late of Cardiff Heights
Formerly of Pelican
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Jacobus (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and John, Michael and Martina, Craig and Joanne, Katrina and Ben. Adored Nan of Emma, Amy, Chris, Luke, Kiera, Abby, Joshua and Ashley. Adored great grandmother of Sienna, Hailee, Ethan and Olivia.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JUNE's life this FRIDAY 27th September 2019 in the chapel of David Lloyd Funerals, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.
