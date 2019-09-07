|
|
HARGRAVE (nee Parkinson) June Russell Passed away peacefully at home, 4th September, 2019 encircled in the love of her family Aged 92 years Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to PAULA and TIM, JOHN and VICKI, MATTHEW and DOMINIQUE, ANNE and HUGH, ANDREW and DI. Much loved Mumma to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Family and friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this Wednesday, 11.09.2019 at 11:30am. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019