|
|
POLAK KATA Aged 74 years of Metford Dearly loved wife of Steve Gudelj, mother, mother in-law and baka of Anica (Dec), Sue, Maryanne (Dec) and Angelo, Amanda, Jamie, David and stepmother of Michael and Karen, Helen and Peter, and Danny (Dec), and her 7 step grandchildren. Kata's Family invite you to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Croatian Catholic Chapel of St Joseph, Bryant St Tighes Hill this Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 10 o'clock. Kata's burial will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 20, 2019