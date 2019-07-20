|
|
CALLON Kathleen May Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
16th July 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of Ross (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Brett, Leanne and Rodney, Michelle and Michael. A cherished Grandma to Leah, Joel, Brearna, Alexa, Jacob, Luke and Charlize. A loved little sister to her 10 older siblings.
The family and friends of Kathleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 22nd July 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Her memory and music will live forever in our hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019