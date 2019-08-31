Home
Kathleen May SARROFF

SARROFF KATHLEEN MAY Aged 99 years Formerly of Lorn Dearly loved wife of Stan (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Michelle, David and Paul, grandmother of Brendan and Nicole, Alex, Gabrielle and Matthew and much loved member of the Sylvester and Sarroff Families. Kath's Family invite you to attend a Mass of Thanksgiving for Kath's Life to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, East Maitland Thursday 5th September, 2019 at 10.30. A private burial will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
