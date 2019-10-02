|
JOHNSON Keith Allen Passed away 28.09.2019 Aged 74 Years Late of Brandy Hill Beloved husband of PENNY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to DEAN and EVELYNE, NICKY, SCOTT and BELINDA. Much loved Poppy to ARABELLA, ALYSSA, and JESSICA. A dear brother to MARIE. A much loved and respected member of the JOHNSON and MARNEY FAMILIES. Family and Friends of KEITH are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this THURSDAY, 03.10.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia Foundation may be left at the Chapel. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019