|
|
MORGAN Keith Alexander "MILO" Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family 17.08.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Aberdare Beloved husband of JANICE. Loving father and father-in-law to CRAIG (dec'd), BRETT and JULIA, MARK (dec'd) and DIANNE. Much loved grandad and "WAGO" to their families. A loved and respected member of the MORGAN and MURRAY families. Family and Friends of "MILO" are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Clubhouse of the Cessnock Clay Target Club, cnr. Duffy Dve. and Maitland Rd., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 23.08.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019