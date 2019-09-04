Home
Keith UPTON

Keith UPTON Notice
UPTON Keith Passed away peacefully

2nd September 2019

Aged 93 years

Of Bobs Farm



Dearly loved husband of Freda (dec). Dearly cherished father and father-in-law of Louis and Bob, Howard and Jenni. Loving pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving grandfather to many others.



Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Keith's Life to be held in All Saint's Anglican Church, cnr Tomaree and Church Sts, Nelson Bay on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 10:30am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
