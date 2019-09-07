Home
Services
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith William PORTER

Add a Memory
Keith William PORTER Notice
VX126094 PORTER Keith William (Ga Ga and Da) Late of Garden Village, Port Macquarie Formerly of Woodberry Aged 95 years Dearly loved husband of Winnie(dec), dearly loved father and father in-law of Neil and Sue, much loved grandfather of Sarah and Nick, Cherie and Craig, Maddy and Tyson. Loved son of Robert and Florence Porter and loving brother of Bobby, Alf, Edna, Gordon, Roy and Beryl (all dec). Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Keith's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Friday 13 September 2019 commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.