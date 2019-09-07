|
VX126094 PORTER Keith William (Ga Ga and Da) Late of Garden Village, Port Macquarie Formerly of Woodberry Aged 95 years Dearly loved husband of Winnie(dec), dearly loved father and father in-law of Neil and Sue, much loved grandfather of Sarah and Nick, Cherie and Craig, Maddy and Tyson. Loved son of Robert and Florence Porter and loving brother of Bobby, Alf, Edna, Gordon, Roy and Beryl (all dec). Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Keith's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Friday 13 September 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019