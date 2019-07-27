Home
KEITH WILTON BROWN

KEITH WILTON BROWN Notice
BROWN KEITH WILTON Aged 88 Years

of Greta

Passed away peacefully.

19th July 2019

Loving husband of MARIE (dec). Much loved father and father in law of CHRISTINE and ALLAN, JOHN and HEATHER, ANDREW and CHERYL, CATHERINE and KEITH. Cherished Grandad of NATHAN, GRACE, EMMA, CLAIRE and RYAN. Loved brother of COLLEEN. Much loved member of the BROWN family and great friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Mass of Thanksgiving at St Catherine's Catholic Church, Branxton St, Greta on FRIDAY 2nd August, 2019 at 11.00am. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Greta Branxton Mens Shed may be left at the church.

'A True Gentleman'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 27 to July 31, 2019
