PICTON Kenneth Arthur 'PICO'
25/7/1948 - 14/7/2019
Aged 70 years
Late of Belmont North
Cherished husband of Rhonda. Loving father and father-in-law of Scott and Shirleen, Mark and Katrina, Paul and Renae. Dearly loved Pop and Poppy of Stephanie, Brock, Mitchell and Courtney. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good mate to all.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of KEN's Life to be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 6 Kyle Road, Adamstown this FRIDAY 19th July 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019