KELLY Kenneth 'Ken'
Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
10th August 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved husband of Diane. Much loved father and father-in-law of Loren and Terry, Paula and Guy, Elise, Troy (dec'd) and Lisa. Adored pop of Amie, and Peter. Loved Brother of Trevor, brother-in-law and Uncle.
Family and friends of Ken are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Thursday 15th August 2019 commencing at 3.00pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019