KENNETH MCMELLON

KENNETH MCMELLON Notice
MCMELLON KENNETH

Late of West Wallsend,

Formerly of Belmont Nth

Passed away

26th July 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ann and Robert, Paul and Wendy, Mark and Katherine. Loving Grandad of Rebecca, Callum, Samantha, Christopher, Breanna, Alyssa, Nicholas, Jaide, Jessica, and Zoe. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of KEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St. Lukes Anglican Church, Metcalfe St, Wallsend this Wednesday 31st July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon. An interment will follow at Whitebridge Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
