|
|
ANDERSON KEVEN
Late of Marks Point
Passed away peacefully
19th July 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Mark, Leanne, Allan and Lee, Graeme and Elizabeth. Loving Grandad of Chelsea, Bryce, Nicholas, Mia and his great grandchildren Sonny, and Zahra. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of KEVEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 24th July 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019