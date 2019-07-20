Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVEN ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVEN ANDERSON

Add a Memory
KEVEN ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON KEVEN

Late of Marks Point

Passed away peacefully

19th July 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Mark, Leanne, Allan and Lee, Graeme and Elizabeth. Loving Grandad of Chelsea, Bryce, Nicholas, Mia and his great grandchildren Sonny, and Zahra. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of KEVEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 24th July 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.