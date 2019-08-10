|
|
DOYLE KEVIN FRANCIS Late of New Lambton
5 September 1936 - 6 August 2019
Beloved husband of Margaret. Adored father of Timothy (dec'd) Nicole, Melissa and Rebecca.Doting grandfather and great grandfather of Ben, Nick, Lucy and Bella. Wonderful father-in-law and grandfather-in-law of Gerard, Matthew and Lisa. Loyal brother of Gerard, Margaret and Elizabeth. A long life filled with family and friends. A true gentlemen with kindest heart, the best laugh and a singing voice to be treasured. Will be sadly missed by the Doyle, Johnston and Breen families.
The relatives and friends of KEVIN are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson St Lambton this MONDAY 12th August 2019 at 11am. A Private Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Nazareth Village, envelopes will be avaliable at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019