Kevin LAUGHLIN

Kevin LAUGHLIN Notice
LAUGHLIN Kevin Late of Eleebana

Passed peacefully

9th July 2019

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Judith. Much loved father & father-in-law of Stephen and Linda, Gabrielle and Jeff. Adored poppy of Amelia, Mitchell, Oliver and Lily. Loved brother of Joyce.



Family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 16th July 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
