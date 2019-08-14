|
|
CASHEN KEVIN LEO Late of
Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
surrounded by
his loving family
9th August 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Fran. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony, Jenny and Craig. Proud grandpa of Tim and Melissa, Tia and Bay, Shelby and Heath. Adored poppy of Brock, Hayley, Isabelle 'little girl' and Abbey.
Eternally grateful for the loving care given by all staff of Opal Hillside, Mt Hutton.
Family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 16th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019