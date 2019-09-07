Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Kevin MCCULLOUGH

Kevin MCCULLOUGH Notice
MCCULLOUGH Kevin Late of

Garden Suburb

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

4th September 2019

Aged 79 Years



Dearly loved husband of Gillian. Much loved father & father-in-law to Karen (dec'd), Vanessa and Brett. Grandfather of Ben, Luke, Sam, Kate.



The family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 9th September 2019 service commencing 9.30am.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
