|
|
MCCULLOUGH Kevin Late of
Garden Suburb
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
4th September 2019
Aged 79 Years
Dearly loved husband of Gillian. Much loved father & father-in-law to Karen (dec'd), Vanessa and Brett. Grandfather of Ben, Luke, Sam, Kate.
The family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 9th September 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019