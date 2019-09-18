Home
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN BUTTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN ROSS BUTTERS

Add a Memory
KEVIN ROSS BUTTERS Notice
BUTTERS KEVIN ROSS 'RED'

Late of Lambton

Died peacefully

15/9/2019

Aged 64 Years



Beloved husband of Janet. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jessica and Vik. Proud and loving Grandfather of Edward. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to the Butters and Manning families.



Family and friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 20th September 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.