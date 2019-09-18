|
|
BUTTERS KEVIN ROSS 'RED'
Late of Lambton
Died peacefully
15/9/2019
Aged 64 Years
Beloved husband of Janet. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jessica and Vik. Proud and loving Grandfather of Edward. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to the Butters and Manning families.
Family and friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 20th September 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019