SAZDANOFF KOTSA Passed away
peacefully
Late of
Adamstown Heights
Aged 92 Years
Beloved wife of Nick 'Kole' (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tommy and Vesna, Steve and Karen, Johnny (dec), and Kris. Adored baba to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend KOTSA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 5th July 2019 at 9:30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019