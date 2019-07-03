Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for KOTSA SAZDANOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KOTSA SAZDANOFF

Add a Memory
KOTSA SAZDANOFF Notice
SAZDANOFF KOTSA Passed away

peacefully

Late of

Adamstown Heights

Aged 92 Years



Beloved wife of Nick 'Kole' (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tommy and Vesna, Steve and Karen, Johnny (dec), and Kris. Adored baba to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend KOTSA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 5th July 2019 at 9:30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.