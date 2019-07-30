Home
Laura Emily KELLY

Laura Emily KELLY Notice
KELLY Laura Emily Late of Waratah West

Passed peacefully

26th July 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Kath, Margaret and Grahame, Helen and Stewart. A cherished Grandma and Great Grandma to her 8 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Laura are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 1st August 2019, service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 30, 2019
