Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
LAURA MAY LIDGARD

LAURA MAY LIDGARD Notice
LIDGARD (nee Robertshaw) LAURA MAY

Late of Koombahla Aged Care,

Formerly of Cardiff Heights

Passed away peacefully

16th September 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ben Lidgard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Rein, Marianne (dec'd), David and Caroline. Devoted Nan of Ben and Astrid, Richard and Belinda, Amy and Andrew, Michelle and Andrew, Monique, Mary-Claire and Sam and adored GG to her great grandchildren Joseph, Helena, Logan, Eric, and Eleanor. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Sid and Val.



The Family and Friends of LAURA are warmly invited to attend a Tribute to her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 19th September 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



LAURA'S family wish to sincerely thank all the staff at Koombahla for the wonderful care

they gave to LAURA.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
