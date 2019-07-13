|
|
LING (Nee: Gilpin) Laurel Daphne Late of Maryland
Formerly of Waratah
Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family
10th July 2019
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Jock Ling. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Wayne Cornish. Doting Grandma of Ben & Michelle, Drew & Thelma, Elyce & Karter. Loving Gran of Taylah, Spencer, Jaxon, Brayden, Lomani, and Ayana. Aunty of Kay, Alan, and Cheryle.
The family and friends of Laurel are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th July 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019