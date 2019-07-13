Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Laurel Daphne LING

Laurel Daphne LING Notice
LING (Nee: Gilpin) Laurel Daphne Late of Maryland

Formerly of Waratah

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

10th July 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Jock Ling. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Wayne Cornish. Doting Grandma of Ben & Michelle, Drew & Thelma, Elyce & Karter. Loving Gran of Taylah, Spencer, Jaxon, Brayden, Lomani, and Ayana. Aunty of Kay, Alan, and Cheryle.



The family and friends of Laurel are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th July 2019 service commencing 9.30am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
