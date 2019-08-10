Home
Lauren Blair KOPPERS

Lauren Blair KOPPERS Notice
KOPPERS (Hubert) Lauren Blair 2nd August 2019

Late of Warners Bay



Today, tomorrow, our whole life through,we will always remember you.





Adored wife of Adam. Loving mummy of Charlie and Elijah. Much loved daughter of Stephen and Trish, loved sister of Tom, Caetlyn and Brenton.



Aged 33 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lauren's life this Monday 12th August 2019, commencing 10.00am at St Mary's Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 54 Perkins Street, Newcastle.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
