Laurence WHITE Notice
WHITE Laurence Alec Loving husband of Dee. Father of Malcolm, Graham & Darran. Beloved grandfather to all his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Proud uncle to all of his nieces & nephews, especially his goddaughter Faye. Aged 81years Laurie's family & friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at St Patricks Nulkaba, Cnr Wine Country Dr & Kerlew St Cessnock on Thursday 19th September 2019 commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers it has been requested donations be made to Kurri Kurri District Hospital Medical Unit. Donations can be made on the day of the service at the chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
