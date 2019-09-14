|
|
KACEV LAZAR Late of Hamilton
Aged 81 Years
Beloved husband of Dobrinka. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Nicki, Steven and Betty. Adored dedo of Daniel, Nicholas, Matthew, Emma, Alexander, Cameron and Amelia. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Dragan (dec'd), Boris, Cane, Tome and their families. Sadly missed by the Klochovski, Kotevski, Kalinovski and Velovski families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend LAZAR'S Funeral Service at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School St, Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 17th September 2019 at 9:30am.
'Self proclaimed
King of Hamilton'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019