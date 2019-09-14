Home
LAZAR KACEV

LAZAR KACEV Notice
KACEV LAZAR Late of Hamilton

Aged 81 Years



Beloved husband of Dobrinka. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Nicki, Steven and Betty. Adored dedo of Daniel, Nicholas, Matthew, Emma, Alexander, Cameron and Amelia. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Dragan (dec'd), Boris, Cane, Tome and their families. Sadly missed by the Klochovski, Kotevski, Kalinovski and Velovski families.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend LAZAR'S Funeral Service at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School St, Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 17th September 2019 at 9:30am.



'Self proclaimed

King of Hamilton'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
