HORTON Leonard James 25th August 2019
Late of Merewether Heights.
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved husband of Jean (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Neale, Joanne and Stephen, and Peter. Adored grandfather of Kallen , Briarne and Riley. Loved brother of Ron and Peter.
Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Len's life this Tuesday 17th September 2019 commencing 2.00pm at White Lady Funeral Home , 80 Maitland Road , Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers a donation to your chosen charity would be preferred.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019