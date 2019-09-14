Home
More Obituaries for Leonard HORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard James HORTON

Leonard James HORTON Notice
HORTON Leonard James 25th August 2019

Late of Merewether Heights.

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Jean (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Neale, Joanne and Stephen, and Peter. Adored grandfather of Kallen , Briarne and Riley. Loved brother of Ron and Peter.

Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Len's life this Tuesday 17th September 2019 commencing 2.00pm at White Lady Funeral Home , 80 Maitland Road , Mayfield.

In lieu of flowers a donation to your chosen charity would be preferred.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
