Leonard John LACEY

LACEY Leonard John Passed away peacefully 03.10.2019 Late of Jacaranda Grove Aged Care Facility Cessnock Formerly of Mulbring Beloved husband of Marie (dec'd). Loving father to GARY and RODNEY. A dear member of the LACEY and LATTER FAMILIES. Family and Friends of LEONARD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Anglican Church of Christ Church Mt Vincent WEDNESDAY, 16.10.2019 at 2:00pm; thence for interment in the adjacent cemetery. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
