More Obituaries for LEONARD STACE
LEONARD REUBEN STACE

LEONARD REUBEN STACE Notice
STACE LEONARD REUBEN 'LENNIE'

Passed away peacefully

11th July 2019

Late of

Hamilton South

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved husband of BEVERLEY (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of DIANNE and GENE, KAREN and DENIS. Loving Grandad of LILY and ROHAN. A great mate to all who knew him.



The relatives and friends of LENNIE are invited to attend his funeral to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel Blackall St. Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 18th July 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
