Leonard Ross FOOT

Leonard Ross FOOT Notice
FOOT (Len) Leonard Ross Late of Adamstown Heights

Passed peacefully

23rd September 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Carole. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christy, Julie and Scott. Cherished Grandad to Adam, Natae, Keely, Calvin and Dylan.



The family and friends of Len are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 27th September 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
