Leonard Sidney MILES

Leonard Sidney MILES Notice
MILES Leonard Sidney 12th September 2019

Of Mayfield

Aged 79 years



Loving husband of Deidre (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Daniel and Natasha, Rachel and Peter, and Amy. Proud and adoring grandfather of Jonathan, Alexander and Amelia. Loved brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Len's Funeral Service to be held in the Anglican Church of Saint Andrew, Church St, Mayfield on Friday 20th September 2019 commencing at 10:30am



No flowers by request, donations in memory of Len may be made at the service for MICA Ministries.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
