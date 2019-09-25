Home
Leone THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Leone "Lee" Passed away peacefully 18.09.2019 Aged 88 Years Formerly of Newcastle Beloved wife of CHARLIE (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to SUSAN and TONY, JENNY and HARROLD, KERRIE and BRIAN. Much loved grandmother to SAMANTHA, ALEXANDRA, ALEC, TOM, ANNA, CALLAN, CONNOR and great grandmother to BEAU and BONNIE. Family and Friends of LEE are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in accordance with her wishes. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
