More Obituaries for Lesley FILBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Joan FILBY

Lesley Joan FILBY Notice
FILBY Lesley Joan Passed away

peacefully

16th July 2019



Aged 72 years



Late of Coal Point



Dearly loved wife of Merv. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ashley and Matt, Danielle and Steve, Andrew and Dana, Rachael and Andrew. Adored Nanny of Madeline, Charlotte, Oliver, Harry, Jake, Will and Liam. Beloved daughter of Joan and Jack (dec), sister and sister-in-law of Sue and Mike, Aunt of Anthony and Kate and dear friend to many.



In accordance with LESLEY's wishes, a private family service will be held.



A memorial service in celebration of Lesley's life will be held at a date and time to be advised.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
View All
