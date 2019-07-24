|
|
BIGELOW (Les) Leslie Clarence Late of Belmont
Passed away
21st July 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy (dec'd). Much loved father of Stacey (dec'd) and Lesley. Cherished Pop to Denny, Angie, Hayley, Carly, Callum and Cassie. Great Pop to his 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Loved brother to Lola, Brian and Maria (both dec'd).
The family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Saturday 27th July 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019