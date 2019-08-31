|
|
WILKINSON Leslie Neville NX 233467
Late of Edgeworth
Passed unexpectedly,
& peacefully at home
25th August, 2019
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Joan Wilkinson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Alex, and Kerrie. Adored Poppy of Jeff, Alana, Kate & Scott, Hadyn, Tamara & Brenden. Proud great poppy of Finn. Very much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and great uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Les, donations to the 'Heart Foundation' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019