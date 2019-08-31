Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Neville WILKINSON

Add a Memory
Leslie Neville WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON Leslie Neville NX 233467

Late of Edgeworth

Passed unexpectedly,

& peacefully at home

25th August, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Joan Wilkinson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Alex, and Kerrie. Adored Poppy of Jeff, Alana, Kate & Scott, Hadyn, Tamara & Brenden. Proud great poppy of Finn. Very much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and great uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Les, donations to the 'Heart Foundation' may be made at the service.



'Together Again'



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.