Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie JARVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Reuben JARVIS

Add a Memory
Leslie Reuben JARVIS Notice
JARVIS Leslie Reuben Passed away

peacefully

at Wyong Hospital

2nd August 2019

Aged 92 years



Late of Gorokan



Much loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin and Cath, Lyn and Mick, Carol and Alan. Proud grandfather of Emma, Ben, Stuart, Anthony, Daniel and their partners. Adored great-grandfather of Claudia, Luca, Oliver, Chelsea, Alyssa and Madison. Special longtime companion of Marcia Hancock.



Relatives and friends of LES are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in the Hillside Chapel, Palmdale Memorial Park, Palmdale Road, Palmdale this MONDAY 12th August 2019 commencing at 10.30am.



'See you later mate'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.