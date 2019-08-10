|
|
JARVIS Leslie Reuben Passed away
peacefully
at Wyong Hospital
2nd August 2019
Aged 92 years
Late of Gorokan
Much loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin and Cath, Lyn and Mick, Carol and Alan. Proud grandfather of Emma, Ben, Stuart, Anthony, Daniel and their partners. Adored great-grandfather of Claudia, Luca, Oliver, Chelsea, Alyssa and Madison. Special longtime companion of Marcia Hancock.
Relatives and friends of LES are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in the Hillside Chapel, Palmdale Memorial Park, Palmdale Road, Palmdale this MONDAY 12th August 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
'See you later mate'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019