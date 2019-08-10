|
|
MORGAN (nee Usher) LINDA MAVIS
Late of Maroba Aged Care,
Formerly of Lambton
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
7th August 2019
Aged 97 years
Dearly loved wife of the late George Morgan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glennis and John (dec'd), Grahame and Maria (dec'd), Judith and Garry. Loving Nanna Maeve of Amanda, Ian, Grant, Louise, Jessica, Marney, Matthew and her great grandchildren Kal, Zac, Laura, Daniel, Lachlan, and Lucinda. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of MAVIS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 13th August 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019