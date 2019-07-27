|
|
CLARK Lionel Wallace 24th July 2019
Late of East Seaham
Dearly loved husband of Mavis (dec) and Hazel (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Denise and John, Leigh and Karen. Proud papa and great papa of Tracey, Craig, Dianna, David, Vanessa and their families.
Aged 98 Years
Forever in our hearts
Lionel's family warmly invite you to attend his funeral service this Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing 2.00pm at St John The Evangelist, Anglican Church, 45 Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019