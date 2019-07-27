Home
Lionel Wallace CLARK

Lionel Wallace CLARK Notice
CLARK Lionel Wallace 24th July 2019

Late of East Seaham



Dearly loved husband of Mavis (dec) and Hazel (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Denise and John, Leigh and Karen. Proud papa and great papa of Tracey, Craig, Dianna, David, Vanessa and their families.



Aged 98 Years

Forever in our hearts



Lionel's family warmly invite you to attend his funeral service this Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing 2.00pm at St John The Evangelist, Anglican Church, 45 Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
