PURKISS Lisa Maree 13/11/63-31/07/19 Much loved wife, mother, sister, nanna and a wonderful friend to many. Aged 55 years Lisa' s family & friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope on Tuesday 6th August 2019 commencing at 1pm. In lieu of flowers family have requested donations to " The Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation " Envelopes will be available on the day at the chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 2, 2019