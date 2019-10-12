Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS CAPARARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS CAPARARO

Add a Memory
LOIS CAPARARO Notice
CAPARARO (nee Langford) LOIS

Late of Hawkins Masonic Village,

Formerly of Georgetown

Passed away peacefully

9th October 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Capararo. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and Noel (dec'd) Stanley, Michele and Ron Mordue, Graham and Gayle Capararo, Peter and Anne Capararo, Ross and Julie Capararo, Tracey and Leo Corthals, Bradley and Donna Capararo, Brett and Danielle Capararo, Kellie and Jason Hall and grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Langford and Capararo families.



LOIS was a treasured friend and neighbour and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



The Family and Friends of LOIS are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 15th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.