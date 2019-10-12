|
|
CAPARARO (nee Langford) LOIS
Late of Hawkins Masonic Village,
Formerly of Georgetown
Passed away peacefully
9th October 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Capararo. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and Noel (dec'd) Stanley, Michele and Ron Mordue, Graham and Gayle Capararo, Peter and Anne Capararo, Ross and Julie Capararo, Tracey and Leo Corthals, Bradley and Donna Capararo, Brett and Danielle Capararo, Kellie and Jason Hall and grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Langford and Capararo families.
LOIS was a treasured friend and neighbour and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The Family and Friends of LOIS are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 15th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019